President Donald Trump will visit a Burnsville truck and equipment company on Monday for a roundtable discussion on tax cuts and the U.S. economy.
The White House released the information to the Star Tribune Friday morning. Trump will appear at Nuss Truck and Equipment “to tout the success of the American economy under his pro-growth policies, including the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”
Monday is the day tax filings for 2018 are due to the federal government.
Monday will mark Trump’s first official White House visit to Minnesota, though he did appear at two political rallies in the state in 2018.
