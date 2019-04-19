TOKYO — President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will make a state visit to Japan at the end of May to meet the newly enthroned emperor.
Crown Prince Naruhito will succeed his abdicating father, current Emperor Akihito, on May 1.
Trump will also hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the May 25-28 visit, and reportedly may attend a sumo match as well.
The White House said Friday that Abe will also visit Washington on April 26-27 to talk about North Korean nuclear disarmament, trade and other issues.
