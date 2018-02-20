WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will host Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at the White House next month.
The White House says Trump looks forward to exchanging views during the March 6 meeting on deepening ties between the U.S. and Sweden, with a focus on trade and investment between them.
The leaders are also expected to discuss advancing regional and global security, and achieving shared defense goals.
