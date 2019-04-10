President Trump will visit the Twin Cities region, likely Monday, according to a Republican source who has been briefed on the visit. The FAA has posted a “VIP movement notification” for Monday in Minneapolis.

Trump will be doing an official White House event that will celebrate the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, the most important legislative achievement of his first two years in office, according to the Republican source. Monday is April 15, the deadline for tax filing.

The 45th president narrowly lost Minnesota in the 2016 election, coming closer to winning the state than any Republican since President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 re-election. Trump is believed to be mulling a play for the state’s 10 electoral votes.

The tax cut bill, which cut levies on corporations 40 percent while also reducing rates for families, has not won the broad support of the public despite Republican hopes, according to polls.

Trump is soon to be engaged in a legal battle with House Democrats, who have demanded the Treasury Department turn over his own tax returns from the years 2013 to 2018.