– President Donald Trump sharply accused congressional Democrats of allowing open borders and crime to fester, using a White House event on Monday to stoke a fall campaign fight over immigration and the U.S. southern border.

Predicting that Republicans would do "very well in the midterms," Trump said at an event paying tribute to federal immigration officials that immigration would be a potent issue separating the two parties in the November elections.

"I think we're going to have much more of a red wave than what you're going to see as a phony blue wave," Trump said in the East Room. "Blue wave means crime, it means open borders. Not good."

The president honored employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, bringing agents to the podium to note their achievements in addressing unlawful border crossings and stemming the flow of drugs.

During the event, he referred to the CBP as the "CBC," an abbreviation for the Congressional Black Caucus, a group that has been critical of his presidency. He also congratulated the work of border agent Adrian Anzaldua on a smuggling bust in Laredo, Texas, inviting him to make some impromptu remarks and noting that the agent "speaks perfect English."

Trump's hard-line rhetoric underscored the White House's interest in making immigration a defining issue in the fall elections as Democrats seek to capture the 23 seats they need to retake the majority in the House and overcome the Republicans' narrow majority in the Senate.

A family member of a fallen boarder agent arrived Monday for an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Trump said "step by step" he was building his signature border wall but expressed unhappiness with congressional Democrats who have opposed his plan. The president complained of "a coalition of open borders extremists and to me that means crime, people that don't mind crime."

Trump has assailed some Democratic lawmakers for seeking to abolish ICE. In a letter to state and local leaders before the event, Trump wrote that ICE workers had been subjected to a "nationwide campaign of smears, insults and attacks" by politicians "catering to the extreme elements in our society."

While some Democrats in the House and Senate have raised the prospect of eliminating ICE, no top Democrats in the House or Senate have called for such a move. Democrats have blasted Trump's immigration policies along the border, saying they wrongly separate families.