WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is spending St. Patrick's Day morning at church.
The president and his wife, first lady Melania (meh-LAH'-nee-ah) Trump, have joined parishioners for Sunday's 11 a.m. service at St. John's Episcopal Church .
Interim rector W. Bruce McPherson greeted the Trumps as they arrived.
Many presidents have worshipped at St. John's. The yellow church is located across the street from the White House alongside Lafayette Park.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Thousands expected at St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston
Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Boston for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade.
National
Pirro's show not on Fox lineup, week after Omar comments
Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro's show didn't air a week after her comments questioning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar over her wearing a Muslim head covering. No explanation was given.
National
The Latest: O'Rourke models WH bid on 'punk rock adventure'
The Latest on the Democratic race for president (all times local):
National
Pirro's show not on Fox lineup, week after Omar comments
Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro's show didn't air a week after her comments questioning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar over her wearing a Muslim head covering. No explanation was given.
National
Woman sentenced to 25 years in Oklahoma officer's death
A woman convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of an Oklahoma police officer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.