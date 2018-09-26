President Donald Trump will visit Minnesota for the second time this year, traveling to Rochester on Oct. 4 for a rally a month out from Election Day.

The Minnesota Republican Party announced the president’s plans on Wednesday. “For Minnesota Republicans, this is a dream come true,” state GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement. The rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.

Trump held a rally in Duluth in June. That was followed by two visits by Vice President Mike Pence to Duluth and the Twin Cities — an indication of just how focused the Trump administration is on making gains in Minnesota, a state Trump barely lost in 2016. The Nov. 6 ballot also has some of the most competitive congresional races in the country, along with the race for governor and control of the Legislature up for grabs.

The Rochester stop is Trump’s first rally in the southern Minnesota city since he started campaigning for president in 2015. In a news release about the rally, Trump’s campaign said he will discuss the success of his America First agenda and how Minnesotans need to keep and grow Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

Rochester is in Minnesota’s First Congressional District, which Trump won by 15 points in 2016 even as he narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton. At the Duluth rally in June, Trump vowed that he would carry Minnesota in 2020. The First District also has a competitive race for Congress, with Democrat Dan Feehan facing Republican Jim Hagedorn. The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for governor.

Trump’s rally in Duluth included plugging the congressional campaign of Republican Pete Stauber, who is running for Congress in northeastern Minnesota’s Eighth District against Democrat Joe Radinovich.

Pence also visited Duluth to offer more support for Stauber, and then stopped in the Twin Cities in August to address veterans at the American Legion’s national convention in Minneapolis and rally supporters at a Republican Party fundraiser.