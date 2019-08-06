WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the president of Romania to the White House later this month.
The White House says that at their meeting set for Aug. 20, Trump and Klaus Iohannis will discuss security challenges and ways to advance trade and energy partnerships.
The visit occurs as Romanians mark the 30th year since the fall of communism and the 15th year of Romania's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump, Republican party sue over California tax return law
The Trump campaign and Republican Party sued California on Tuesday over a new law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns to run in the state's primary.
National
Aug. 5 declared Dolly Parton Day in Nashville, Tennessee
The mayor of Nashville, Tennessee has declared Aug. 5 as Dolly Parton Day in Music City.
National
Barack Obama, Beyonce, others react to Toni Morrison's death
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who transformed modern literature, has died.
National
Ohio's GOP governor urges gun sale background checks after shooting
Facing pressure to take action after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led Legislature on Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.
National
Chief apologizes after horseback officers lead man by rope
Galveston's police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets.