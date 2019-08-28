PRESEASON ALL-METRO DREAM TEAM
Who are the metro's best high school players? Staff writer Jim Paulsen spent many hours pouring over video and came up with a list.
Some players are well known, some still building a reputation. The one thread that ties them together: Performance during high school games, not on future collegiate expectations. So there may be a few omissions of players with big-time college commitments.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Osaka's body language tells story of her shaky US Open start
Naomi Osaka put her right hand in the shape of a gun and pointed two fingers at her temple. She had just dropped the second set, moments after wasting a match point, as her U.S. Open title defense got off to a shaky start Tuesday.
Sports
Call Coco the Comeback Kid: Gauff wins US Open debut at 15
Coco Gauff is quickly becoming the Comeback Kid.
Sports
Jackrabbits try for money and glory against U
John Stiegelmeier, 62, will begin his 23rd season as South Dakota State's head coach on Thursday. Rather than Wisconsin-Stout, as was the case in his…
Sports
Star Tribune preseason football dream team: Defense
DEFENSELinemenDanny Striggow, Orono: 6-4, 225. State champion wrestler whose background — excellent hands, terrific leverage and ability to operate in tight — have paid…
Sports
Ex-Viking shares story like Luck's
A lot of current and former NFL players have applauded Colts QB Andrew Luck in his decision to retire a few weeks shy of his…