Wrestling
With team champions crowned, competition turns to individual races. C10
Up next: Individual semifinals and finals Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Boys' hockey
Class 2A, Section 4: Nick Pierre's goal was difference as Hill Murray beat White Bear Lake 3-2. C11
Up next: Class 1A and Class 2A state tournaments start Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The Class 1A quarterfinals are Wednesday; the Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday.
Boys' hockey
Class 1A, Section 4: Mahtomedi beat South St. Paul 5-1 for its fourth straight section title. C11
Swimming
Friday's preliminaries set up Saturday's finals for boys' swimmers. C11
Up next: Competition continues Saturday at the Freeman Aquatic Center at the U of M.