Edina's prepsters won't have to go all the way to St. Paul to shop at a J. Crew store after all.

J. Crew's Southdale Center location was one of dozens of stores the troubled clothing chain planned to close this month, along with an outpost at the Mall of America. But last week, just days before what was supposed to be its final day, the Southdale store got word that it was being spared.

A store manager said corporate did not give a reason why that store was saved at the last moment. But it was apparently one of 10 stores the retailer decided not to close as originally planned, she said.

The Mall of America store, however, did close on Saturday as scheduled.

J. Crew did not respond to a request for comment.

The Southdale store had begun packing things up and stopped receiving new shipments so it's a bit sparse at the moment. But it's filling up again and more inventory is reportedly on its way.

In addition to the location in Edina, J. Crew has stores at Rosedale Center and on Grand Avenue in St. Paul. It also has two factory stores in the Twin Cities.