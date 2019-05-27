NEW YORK — Hundreds of men across the U.S. are signing up with lawyers to sue the Boy Scouts for damages related to sex abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of scout leaders.
The expected wave of litigation poses a financial threat to the Boy Scouts that could trigger bankruptcy.
For some of the men, it's an emotional challenge to recall the abuse and the decades of psychological damage that resulted.
The BSA has repeatedly apologized and says it now has policies to curtail abuse.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Preparing to sue, ex-Boy Scouts recall abuse by unit leaders
Hundreds of men across the U.S. are signing up with lawyers to sue the Boy Scouts for damages related to sex abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of scout leaders.
Nation
The Latest: Trump enjoys Japanese palace dinner with emperor
The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Japan (all times local):
Variety
George, Barbara Bush's absence noted at Memorial Day parade
Maine's Memorial Day celebrations are absent a prominent veteran who died last year.
Nation
Trump, Japan's Abe at odds over North Korean missile tests
President Donald Trump said Monday he is not "personally" bothered by recent short-range North Korean missile tests and doesn't believe they violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, breaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on a four-day state visit full of pageantry and pomp.
National
Cost of buying out flood-prone homes: $5B and rising
The residents of this small riverside town have become accustomed to watching floods swamp their streets, transform their homes into islands and ruin their floors and furniture.