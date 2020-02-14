567861261

Preparing for Valentine's Day

Bachman's, the 134-year old floral and design company in Minneapolis, Minn., was buzzing with excitement as employees worked to fulfill orders for the busiest fresh floral day of the year. (Mother's Day is a close second.) Thousands of arrangements were prepared for walk-up and delivery service created by 30 floral designers and 25 support people. 50 delivery vehicles will deliver more than 40,000 packages and the center will go through 40,000 stems of roses and 85,000 stems of tulips.