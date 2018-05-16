BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — A New Jersey prep school that acknowledged sexual misconduct against students and other children committed by three faculty members in the 1970s has reached a settlement with nearly two dozen victims.

The Pingry School in Basking Ridge will pay an undisclosed amount to the 21 victims and improve programs to protect students on campus as part of the settlement reached last week.

The school has said it's "deeply sorry" for the sexual misconduct. It issued a 44-page report in March 2017 from a private firm that investigated abuse allegations made by former students.

The report said the allegations against the three faculty members were corroborated.

Pingry officials didn't know about the alleged abuse, except for a board member who heard about a faculty member's behavior but never officially reported it.