Centennial junior forward Kyah Harper wasn't intimidated going against the state's best team.

Harper had a role in all four goals, finishing with one goal and three assists, as the Cougars girls' soccer team defeated Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Stillwater 4-3 in a nonconference matchup Saturday. It was the Ponies' (5-1) first loss of the season.

Teammates Brittany Bordson, Madison Monson and Olivia Lovick also scored for Centennial.

Champlin Park 4, St. Louis Park 0: Maille Mathis and Paige Kalal each scored a pair of goals, leading the Rebels to a nonconference shutout over the Orioles.

St. Michael-Albertville 3, Eden Prairie 0: Senior midfielder Taylor Beeler tallied one goal and one assist to lead the Knights to a Lake Conference victory over the Eagles. Rachel Sustacek and Emma Strait added a goal each.

Fridley 6, Concordia Academy 1: Grace Prairie had five goals and added an assist, lifting the Tigers over the Beacons. Abby Petersen scored Fridley's other goal and Madison Peterson had three assists.

Lakeville North 6, Rochester Century 0: Anna Tobias had a hat trick as the Panthers shut out Century. Teammate Mara Davis finished with a pair of goals, while Carly Griffith had the other one.

Burnsville 1, Henry Sibley 0: Ella White broke a scoreless deadlock in the second half to give the Blaze a home victory over the Warriors.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 0, Orono 0 (OT): In a rematch of last year's Class 1A state semifinal, the top-ranked Red Knights and the No. 10 Spartans battled to a scoreless overtime draw. Goalkeeper Olivia Olson finished with six saves for Benilde-St. Margaret's while Orono's goalie Clair Gagne had nine.

Boys' soccer

Minnetonka 1, Wayzata 1, OT: The Class 2A, No. 2 Skippers and No. 6 Trojans played to an overtime tie. Minnetonka senior defender Niko Scheibal and Wayzata captain Ben Luedke traded first-half goals. The Skippers are 4-0-1 while the Trojans are 3-1-1.

Eden Prairie 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2: Luke Hernandez finished with one goal and two assists to lead the Eagles to a Lake Conference win over the Knights. Teammates Abdul Mohammed, Tyler Beaupre, Jose Blanco and Danny Hernandez added one goal each to improve the Eagles to 4-1-1. Alex Krumenauer scored both goals for St. Michael-Albertville.

Owatonna 1, Hastings 0: Junior midfielder Nolan Burnmeister scored with 45 seconds left to give the Huskies a road victory over the Raiders.