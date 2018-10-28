ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Hill-Murray football player was placed in a medically induced coma after collapsing during a playoff game.

Senior lineman Zach Zarembinski took himself off the field during Hill-Murray's 28-0 loss to St. Paul Johnson in Saturday's Class 4A, Section 3 semifinal and collapsed.

Hill-Murray coach Pete Bercich says Zarembinski came to the sideline "and things just kind of went downhill from there."

According to a GoFundMe page, Zarembinski was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a brain bleed. He underwent surgery and then was placed in the coma.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the GoFundMe page was set up to help Zarembinski's family with medical costs. The site had raised more than $12,000 in donations as of late Sunday afternoon.