SCHEDULE AT U.S. BANK STADIUM
THURSDAY
CLASS 6A
• Blaine vs. Eden Prairie, 7 pm
CLASS 4A
• SPA/Minnehaha/Blake vs. Waseca, 4:30 pm
CLASS 2A
• Caledonia vs. Paynesville Area, 2 pm
NINE-MAN
• Cromwell-Wright vs. Spring Grove, 11:30 am
FRIDAY
CLASS 6A
• Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South, 7 pm
CLASS 5A
• Elk River vs. Owatonna, 2 pm
CLASS 4A
• St. Paul Johnson vs. Willmar, 4:30 pm
CLASS 2A
• Barnesville vs. Minneapolis North, 11:30 am
NINE-MAN
• Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Mountain Lake Area, 9 am
SATURDAY
CLASS 5A
• Bemidji vs. St. Thomas Academy, 7 pm
CLASS 3A
• Pierz vs. Rochester Lourdes, 2 pm
• Perham vs. Fairmont, 4:30 pm
CLASS 1A
• Blooming Prairie vs. BOLD, 9 am
• Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Springfield, 11:30 am
