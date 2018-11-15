SCHEDULE AT U.S. BANK STADIUM

THURSDAY

CLASS 6A

• Blaine vs. Eden Prairie, 7 pm

CLASS 4A

• SPA/Minnehaha/Blake vs. Waseca, 4:30 pm

CLASS 2A

• Caledonia vs. Paynesville Area, 2 pm

NINE-MAN

• Cromwell-Wright vs. Spring Grove, 11:30 am

 

FRIDAY

CLASS 6A

• Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South, 7 pm

CLASS 5A

• Elk River vs. Owatonna, 2 pm

CLASS 4A

• St. Paul Johnson vs. Willmar, 4:30 pm

CLASS 2A

• Barnesville vs. Minneapolis North, 11:30 am

NINE-MAN

• Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Mountain Lake Area, 9 am

SATURDAY

CLASS 5A

• Bemidji vs. St. Thomas Academy, 7 pm

CLASS 3A

• Pierz vs. Rochester Lourdes, 2 pm

• Perham vs. Fairmont, 4:30 pm

CLASS 1A

• Blooming Prairie vs. BOLD, 9 am

• Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Springfield, 11:30 am