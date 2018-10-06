Joey Tilzer intercepted Aaron Ellingson to seal a 20-14 overtime home victory for Orono over St. Louis Park Friday night in prep football action

Jimmy Buck caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Nick Prentice, the second time the two connected for a touchdown in the game, on the first possession of overtime to give the Spartans their only lead.

Prentice found Buck over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown, and Jack Patterson on a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Prentice also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to get the Spartans on the board. Buck caught 111 of Prentice’s 233 passing yards.

The Orioles scored first when Ellingson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to McCabe Dvorak late in the first quarter. Ellingson also threw a 19-yard touchdown to Sajid Nathim. Nathim finished with 151 rushing yards for the Orioles.

Holy Angels 34, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 17: The Class 4A No. 1 Stars scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the visiting Knights. Rook Rowe scored two rushing touchdowns in the final quarter and Thomas Shelstad added another for the Stars. John Landry scored on a 16-yard touchdown reception and added a defensive touchdown on a 26-yard fumble recovery for the Knights.

Wayzata 17, Eastview 14: Reid Sanders kicked a 22-yard field goal to put the Trojans ahead for good in the third quarter to defeat the visiting Lightning. Keaton Heide threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Kallerup and ran for a 1-yard score to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Erik Reimann got the Lightning on the board with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Larry Wright with 11 seconds left in the first half. Reimann tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Misukanis on the opening drive of the second half to tie the score at 14.

Apple Valley 10, Bloomington Kennedy 0: Tony Anger ran for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead Apple Valley past the visiting Eagles. Anger broke the scoreless tie in the third quarter on an 80-yard touchdown run. Bilhal Kone made the extra point and then rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard field goal.

Lakeville North 33, Maple Grove 18: Brian Curtis Jr. ran for five touchdowns to lead the Class 6A, No. 1 Panthers past the host Crimson. The five scoring runs amassed 215 yards alone. The Panthers jumped out to a 12-0 lead at halftime and extended it to 19 points before the Crimson got on the board with a field goal in the third quarter.

Hastings 27, Tartan 7: Sully Levos ran for three touchdowns to lead the Raiders past the host Titans. Corbin Leflay also scored for the Raiders as they built a 27-0 lead after three quarters.

Dassel-Cokato 56, Glencoe-Silver Lake 7: Blake Johnson ran for five touchdowns to lead the Class 4A, No. 7 Chargers past the visiting Panthers. Paul Raisanen threw two touchdown passes to Sanders Asplin and Caleb Keith ran for another score for the Chargers. Asplin made all eight extra-point attempts. Will Higgins scored for the Panthers.

