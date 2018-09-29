After trailing Cretin-Derham Hall by 16 points after three quarters, East Ridge scored 20 unanswered points for a 33-29 homecoming win over the Raiders on Friday night.

Cameron Ashford’s 21-yard touchdown reception from Zach Zebrowski completed the rally.

The senior quarterback connected with Simon Stark for a score to start the comeback and then had a rushing touchdown to pull the Raptors within three.

Emmanuel Okeleye had the first two touchdowns on the ground for East Ridge, No. 7 in the Metro Top 10.

The Raiders were led offensively by Tony Underwood’s two rushing touchdowns, one a 66-yard run.

Tre Holloman scored Cretin-Derham Hall’s first touchdown on a 63-yard fumble return.

Eden Prairie 38, Maple Grove 14: Evan Hull scored on a 16-yard run to put the Crimson ahead. Then the Eagles, No. 3 in the Metro Top 10, scored five touchdowns in a row in the first half. During that span, Cole Kramer threw for three touchdowns, including a 63-yard pass to Jordan Amundson. Amundson also scored on a 1-yard run. Felipe Izumi also had a rushing score. After getting shut out by Lakeville North on Sept. 7, Eden Prairie has scored at least 35 points in three games since.

Chanhassen 28, Hopkins 20: With 10 seconds left in the first half, the Storm’s Jacob Miller hit Regan Tollefson on a 22-yard TD pass Chanhassen then scored two short rushing touchdowns, by Miller and Matthew Boyum, in the third quarter to take a 20-0 lead. James Klecker threw 14- and 36-yard TD passes to B.J. Burff for the Royals later in the third quarter.

Spring Lake Park 21, Coon Rapids 14: Brian Orellana-Lopez of the Panthers scored on a 29-yard run to break a 14-all tie with the Cardinals and end his team’s two-game losing streak. Coon Rapids had two chances to rally but twice turned the ball over on downs. Derric Bergman and Zach Dunbar also had rushing scores for Spring Lake Park. Avont Shannon and Myles Taylor scored for the Cardinals.

Prior Lake 21, Burnsville 0: Spencer Shaver led the No. 9 Lakers with two rushing touchdowns, and he also forced a safety. Collin O’Connor threw a 7-yard pass to Parker Ellis for Prior Lake’s third touchdown.

Minnetonka 16, Lakeville South 3: Aaron Syverson led the Skippers by passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns to Jackson Owens, covering 45 and 15 yards.

Minneapolis North 38, Columbia Heights 6: Omar Brown had 76- and 77-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns to lead the Polars over the Hylanders. Kehyan Porter added two rushing touchdowns. Antonio Triplett Jr. had 175 rushing yards for Columbia Heights.

St. Thomas Academy 24, Hastings 6: Brendan McFadden had three touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Cadets.

Milestone

St. Croix Lutheran coach Carl Lemke became the state’s seventh football coach to reach 300 career victories when the Crusaders defeated Minneapolis Washburn, 28-14. Lemke, in his 46th season, has a 300-159 career record.

