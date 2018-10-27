Rosemount used a suffocating defense to outlast Stillwater 7-0 in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament on Friday.

The Irish limited the Ponies to 47 yards in 42 offensive plays and forced seven Stillwater turnovers.

The only points of the game came midway through the first quarter when Trevor Armborst threw a 22-yard TD pass to Cadin Rudoll and Nathan Whiting kicked the PAT.

The Irish will play host to Minnetonka next Friday in the round of 16.

Minnetonka 37, Anoka 9: Ben Tolkinen ran for two touchdowns and Hunter Wehling returned an interception for a TD to lead the Skippers past the Tornadoes. Tolkinen's 50-yard TD run and Wehling's 20-yard interception return helped the Skippers build a 31-0 lead in the first quarter. Tolkinen's 28-yard TD run in the second quarter extended Minnetonka's lead to 37-0. On the night, Tolkinen gained 90 yards in five carries.

Blaine 17, Totino-Grace 3: Will Fredrickson scored two TDs and Jason Kaul had two interceptions to highlight the Bengals' victory. Frederickson had a pair of 1-yard TDs as he rushed for 71 yards.

Mounds View’s Brian Tebbutt (41) jumped to pull in an interception near the end of the first half, protecting a lead against Burnsville. The Mustangs went on to win 17-10.

Eastview 21, Armstrong 12: Junior Quintcy Suggs rushed for 137 yards and a TD to help the Lightning hold off the Falcons. Suggs' 42-yard TD run gave Eastview a 20-6 lead midway through the third quarter.

Lakeville South 38, Cretin-Derham Hall 20: The Cougars rushed for 301 yards — 187 by Johnny Shabaz — in a victory over the Raiders. Shabaz scored on runs of 36 and 37 yards in the fourth quarter. Tony Underwood rushed for 147 yards and a TD and Danny Callahan passed for 153 yards and a TD for the Raiders.

Lakeville North 45, Hopkins 8: Brian Curtis Jr. rushed for 221 yards and two TDs and Raja Nelson ran for two TDs and returned an interception for a TD to lead the Panthers past the Royals.

news services