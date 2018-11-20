PREP BOWL
ALL GAMES AT U.S. BANK STADIUM (TELEVISED ON CH. 45)
FRIDAY
Class 6A
• Eden Prairie (10-1) vs. Lakeville North (12-0), 7 pm
Class 4A
• SPA/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (12-0) vs. Willmar (11-1), 4 pm
Class 2A
• Barnesville (11-2) vs. Caledonia (12-0), 1 pm
Nine-man
• Mountain Lake Area (12-0) vs. Spring Grove (13-0), 10 am
SATURDAY
Class 5A
• Owatonna (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (12-0), 4 pm
Class 3A
• Fairmont (11-1) vs. Rochester Lourdes (13-0), 1 pm
Class 1A
• BOLD (13-0) vs. Mahnomen/Waubun (12-0), 10 am
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Yankees get Paxton from Mariners for Sheffield, 2 others
James Paxton spent the first two months of the 2016 season in the minor leagues after an awful spring training caused his demotion.
Gophers
NCAA rushing leaders in yards per game — led by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor
Going into Saturday's game against the Gophers, Taylor is averaging 169.9 yards.
Wolves
NBA teams find another gear
With the occasional exception, the pace of play is on the rise.
Wolves
Chris Hine's NBA short takes
... on Jimmy Butler, other NBA dramas and Zach LaVine.
Sports
Past Star Tribune Metro Players of the Year in football
2017 Antonio Montero Eden Prairie LB/RB/K2016 Brad Davison Maple Grove QB2015 J.D. Spielman Eden Prairie Ath2014 Robbie Grimsley Hutchinson RB2013 Jacques Perra Roseville QB2012 Bridgeport…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.