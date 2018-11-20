PREP BOWL

ALL GAMES AT U.S. BANK STADIUM (TELEVISED ON CH. 45)

FRIDAY

Class 6A

• Eden Prairie (10-1) vs. Lakeville North (12-0), 7 pm

Class 4A

• SPA/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (12-0) vs. Willmar (11-1), 4 pm

Class 2A

• Barnesville (11-2) vs. Caledonia (12-0), 1 pm

Nine-man

• Mountain Lake Area (12-0) vs. Spring Grove (13-0), 10 am

 

 

SATURDAY

Class 5A

• Owatonna (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (12-0), 4 pm

Class 3A

• Fairmont (11-1) vs. Rochester Lourdes (13-0), 1 pm

Class 1A

• BOLD (13-0) vs. Mahnomen/Waubun (12-0), 10 am