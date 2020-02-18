LUKE CONWAY

Minneapolis Washburn, Alpine skiing

Conway, a senior, added to the family legacy when he won the boys' Alpine skiing individual championship Wednesday at Giants Ridge Ski Area in Biwabik. And he did it in commanding fashion.

Conway was the only racer to complete the day's first run in under 36 seconds, posting a time of 35.74. He rode that momentum to a faster time on his second run down the slightly straighter Helsinki Course. He finished in 34.70, the only skier to complete the run in less than 35 seconds.

His combined time of 1:10.44 was more than three-quarters of a second ahead of runner-up Adam Berghult of Edina (1:11.21).

Conway's victory was the second individual Alpine skiing title in his family. His brother Patrick won the meet in 2006. Patrick was also the last Minneapolis Conference racer to win the individual championship.

"It's kind of been a dream of mine my whole life," Conway said.

A dream, yes, but a realistic goal as well. Not only was his brother a fine skier, but their father, Mark, is a ski coach and coaches the Millers.

"I feel really lucky, and I'm super grateful for all the opportunities I've had," he said.

DAWSON GARCIA

Prior Lake, basketball

In a career of standout performances, Garcia's efforts last week rose above the rest. He averaged a double-double, scoring 113 points — topping 40 twice — and grabbed a combined 35 rebounds as the Lakers defeated Farmington, Eagan and Lakeville South.

KIRBY GILBERTSON

Maple Grove, adapted floor hockey

The junior scored eight goals in Maple Grove's 14-0 victory over Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville. He has scored 17 goals for the Crimson PI division team and has 105 in his high school career.

MOLLY MOENING

St. Paul Highland Park, Nordic skiing

The sophomore trailed by 12 seconds after the freestyle leg but made up the time in the classic-style leg to win the girls' individual championship at the Nordic skiing state meet. Her combined time of 32:16.1 also paced the Scots to the girls' team title.

SOPHIA PALMQUIST

Eagan, Alpine skiing

The eighth-grader skied like a seasoned veteran at the girls' Alpine skiing state meet. In second place after the first run, she sailed to the best second run of the day, lifting her to the state championship with a combined time of 1:14.25.

LUKE PEPIN

Rockford, basketball

It was an exceptional week for the 6-3 senior guard. He scored 51 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and had 18 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals in three victories. And he was selected king for the school's Snow Week celebration.

GRACE TREANOR

Wayzata, gymnastics

The senior swept all four events to win the all-around championship at the Class 2A, Section 6 meet. Treanor scored a 9.5 on vault, 9.575 on uneven bars, 9.475 on balance beam and 9.675 floor exercise, finishing with an overall score of 38.225.

