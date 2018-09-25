FISHER MARBERG

Spectrum • football

The football program at Spectrum High School in Elk River is six years old. Marberg, a senior S-back — a hybrid running back/quarterback in the Sting’s unique single-wing offense — is in his fifth year in the program.

Marberg set a standard for the program Friday that likely will stand the test of time.

He rushed for 170 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-8 rout of Minneapolis Edison. Marberg has had bigger rushing efforts in his career, topping 300 yards twice, but his latest effort pushed him over 5,000 career yards.

He’s just the 15th player in state history to do so.

“It’s really cool, to be one of 15 to do it, out of the hundreds of thousands to play football in the state of Minnesota,” said the 5-10, 197-pound Marberg.

Spectrum coach Seth Mills said it was important not just for Marberg, but for the young program as well. “For him to get to 5,000 yards in the sixth year of this program? It’s massive.”

Not that he spent much time reflecting on his achievement. After the game, Marberg and his family headed north for a weekend getaway.

“I didn’t think about it much,” he said. “I was just getting away from school and from sports.”

DEMETRIUS BERNARDY-NELSON

Centennial • soccer

The junior forward extended his streak of multiple-goal games to four with back-to-back hat tricks in victories over Spring Lake Park (5-1) and Coon Rapids (4-0). Last week he scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Maple Grove and also had five goals in an 8-3 rout of Park Center.

ELLIE HUSEMANN

Eagan • volleyball

The Wildcats won the prestigious Apple Valley Eagle Invitational, defeating Class 3A, No. 3 Lakeville North in the semifinals and No. 2 Lakeville South in the finals. The 6-3 middle blocker was a force at the net both offensively (27 kills) and defensively (14 blocks).

BRECKEN MERKEL

Edina • swimming

The sophomore won the 200 individual medley (2:08.68) and 100 butterfly (57.87) as the Hornets finished second to Minnetonka in the Gold Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational. She also swam on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

CADE PLATH

Chanhassen • football

The senior linebacker made 13 tackles in the Storm’s 36-33 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s, giving him 54 in four games. He also caught two passes for 30 yards, including a 4-yard, game-winning touchdown reception with 13.9 seconds left.

CIANNA SELBITSCHKA

North Branch • volleyball

In six matches from Saturday through Thursday, the 5-10 junior outside hitter did just about everything in guiding the Vikings to five victories. She had 107 kills (.368 hitting percentage), 128 serve receptions, 57 digs, six ace serves and six blocks.

MAXWELL MANLEY

Edina • cross-country

The senior proved why he’s been ranked No. 1 in Class 2A for much of the season, outpacing a field of 2,400 runners at the Milaca Mega-Meet. Manley completed the course at Stones Throw Golf Course in a time of 15:31.2, more than 9 seconds in front of the runner-up.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

















