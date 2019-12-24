ADALIA MCKENZIE

Park Center basketball

At least one recruiting service has Adalia McKenzie ranked as the top girls' basketball player in the state in the class of 2021. That hasn't made her complacent.

Last week, the 5-10 junior forward/guard scored 110 points in leading the undefeated Pirates, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, to three victories.

"The season has gone really well so far," McKenzie said. "I think the key is to stay focused mentally and play my best every night. I've been working on perfecting my game, working on my jump shot and staying focused."

Her shooting was on display when she made 18 of 21 field goal attempts and scored 42 points in the Pirates' 76-50 victory over Anoka on Tuesday. The next night, she scored 28 to lead the Pirates to a 71-62 victory over Class 4A, No. 2 Wayzata.

On Friday she scored 40 points as the Pirates improved to 10-0 with an 80-58 victory over Osseo.

On the season, she is averaging a metro area-best 31.6 points per game.

elI MILLER

Lakeville South hockey

The freshman forward led the Class 2A, No. 8 Cougars to two victories. He scored a goal in Lakeville South's 3-1 victory over Holy Family on Thursday. In the Cougars' 6-2 victory over Burnsville on Saturday, he recorded his second hat trick of the season.

blake remme

Spring Lake Park basketball

The 6-5 senior forward totaled 63 points in the Panthers' two games. He scored 26 points in an 80-45 victory over Andover on Tuesday, and scored 37 — 30 in the second half — in the Panthers' 78-73 loss to Class 3A, No. 4 Totino-Grace.

natalie mazurek

Eden Prairie basketball

The 6-4 senior center/power forward, who has committed to South Dakota, had 26 points and 26 rebounds in Eden Prairie's 86-79 victory over Lakeville North on Friday. Mazurek made 10 field goals and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Of her 26 rebounds, 13 were offensive.

St. Paul Highland Park Nordic skiing

The senior was a medalist at the Twin Cities Nordic Ski Conference MSP 5K skate race on Tuesday at Theodore Wirth Regional Park with a time of 14:32. Highland Park won the meet with 470 points. Two weeks ago, he won the 5K freestyle race at Elm Creek Park Reserve in 13:06.

ABBIE THOMPSON

Mounds View hockey

The junior goaltender had two shutouts to lead the Mustangs to their first two victories of the season. She had 11 saves in a 5-0 victory over Irondale/St. Anthony on Tuesday, then stopped 63 shots in the Mustangs' 1-0 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday.

Yim-Leej Yang

St. Paul Johnson wrestling

The senior 126-pounder won three times to reach 100 career victories and helped Johnson post a 2-1 record at the St. Paul Johnson quadrangular. He has been on the Governors' varsity since ninth grade.

joel rippel