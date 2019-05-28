KATE PRYOR

Minnehaha Academy • softball

It’s been a year of thrilling moments for Pryor, a junior shortstop with a gift for putting the bat on ball.

Pryor was a starting guard for the Redhawks basketball team that won the Class 2A state championship in March.

And last week, in a 6-5 victory over St. Croix Prep in the Class 2A, Section 4 playoffs, Pryor collected the 200th hit of her career. It was a milestone she wasn’t sure she’d reach.

“Every season, I set goals of things I want to accomplish during the season,” she said. “At the start of the season, my dad said he thought I could get to 200 hits. I think I needed something like 48 hits, so I thought it was crazy.”

Adding a bit of flair to her milestone was the fact that it wasn’t just any hit, but a home run.

“The game before, I was at 199 and I thought ‘Maybe I should bunt just to get it over with’,” Pryor recalled. “Instead, I ended up popping up twice. The next game, I just thought about making solid contact. When I hit it, I thought ‘Oh, this might go out.’ I couldn’t have drawn it up better. It was an unreal experience.”

Pryor is leading the metro in total hits with 50 and batting average at .649, a result of a combination of natural ability and dedication to getting better every day during her five years as a varsity player.

“My hitting has improved a lot,” she said. “I’ve really worked on it.”

ELOISE CHERIAN

Breck • lacrosse

The senior captain was a model of consistency as the Mustangs won two of three games. She had three goals and two draw controls in an overtime loss to Lakeville South, a three-overtime victory over Wayzata and a victory over Edina.

NATHAN CULLEY

Anoka • baseball

The junior lefthander pitched a one-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Moorhead that clinched the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Section 7 for the Tornadoes. He struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.

JACK MOHLER

East Ridge • lacrosse

The senior midfielder, who has committed to play football at the University of St. Thomas, showed some serious lacrosse skills last week. In three victories, he scored seven goals and had eight assists, helping the Raptors earn the top seed in Section 3.

TAIVA REINERTSON

Apple Valley • lacrosse

One of the bright spots in a rough season for the defending state champion Eagles has been the play of the sophomore midfielder. In her past three games, she’s scored 23 goals. She’s currently second in the state with 70 goals for the season.

CECILIA STARIHA

St. Agnes • softball

The senior outfielder has emerged as the leading hitter in the metro in the postseason. In four Class 2A, Section 4 games to date, Stariha is hitting .667 (10-for-15), extending her streak of consecutive games with a base hit to 12.

LUKE TUPY

New Prague • baseball

The junior lefthander pitched an extra-inning gem in a 1-0 victory over Lakeville South in the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs. He gave up just two hits early in the game and struck out 17 in the Trojans’ nine-inning victory.

JIM PAULSEN

