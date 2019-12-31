DRAKE DOBBS Eden Prairie • basketball

In his fourth year as a starting guard for the Eagles, Drake Dobbs is comfortable in his role.

"We have so many great shooters on our team," Dobbs said. "When one of them is open, I distribute the ball to them. If the defense is sagging off, I can take a shot if I'm open."

Dobbs has been good at both this season. On Friday, Dobbs scored 25 points as the Eagles, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, defeated Edina 71-56. On Saturday, he scored 24 points to lead the Eagles (9-0) to a 75-59 victory over Shakopee.

Dobbs, who is averaging 16.8 points per game, also has efficiently directed the Eden Prairie offense. In their past four games, he has 38 assists and just four turnovers.

"Our team has a tight bond," said Dobbs, who has signed with Division I Liberty. "We've all grown up together."

The Eagles have thrived under a grueling schedule. Five of their nine victories are against teams currently ranked in the Class 4A top 10.

JACE DEMMERS

Scott West • wrestling

The senior was named the outstanding wrestler for 152-285 pounds at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, N.D., after going 4-0 and taking first place at 160 pounds in the 58-team invitational. Demmers is ranked No. 1 at 160 in the Class 2A individual poll.

SYDNEY MANTHANA

Rockford • basketball

The 5-7 junior guard scored 46 points in two games to surpass 1,000 points for her career. Manthana, who is averaging 19.2 points per game, scored 16 points in the Rockets' 75-60 victory over Rocori. She scored a season-high 30 points — making 13 of 14 free-throw attempts — in a 74-62 loss to Foley on Friday.

ZACK SIMON

Orono • hockey

The senior forward had 11 points to pace Orono to three victories. He had four goals in a 13-0 victory over Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl, one goal and three assists in an 8-3 victory over Hibbing, and a goal and two assists in a 6-5 victory over Greenway.

NICOLE SMREKAR

Lakeville North • hockey

The senior goaltender recorded her first two shutouts of the season as the Panthers won three games at the Farmington Invitational. She had 19 saves in a 5-0 victory over Hudson (Wis.) on Thursday and 10 saves in the Panthers' 2-0 victory over Northfield on Saturday.

LAUREN SORVARI

Lakeville South • hockey

The junior goaltender earned the first shutout of her career with seven saves in the Cougars' 5-0 victory over Albert Lea on Dec. 23. Three nights later, she got her second with 21 saves in a 7-0 victory over Central Wisconsin.

JOEY THOMPSON

Totino-Grace • wrestling

The senior 120-pounder went 4-0 with three falls and a technical fall to earn outstanding wrestling honors at the Rogers Tournament. Thompson, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A at 120, earned his 175th career victory two weeks ago. He is 19-1 on the season.

