BEIJING — China's premier has said Beijing "will not do that" when asked whether Chinese companies are told to spy on foreign countries.
Premier Li Keqiang, speaking at a news conference, said Friday that such tactics were "not how China behaves."
The United States and some other governments have imposed curbs on use of technology from Chinese vendors including Huawei Technologies Ltd. as possible security risks.
Asked whether Beijing told Chinese companies to spy, Li said, "Let me tell you explicitly that this is not consistent with Chinese law. This is not how China behaves. We did not do that and will not do that in the future."
