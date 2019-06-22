On mornings in the tropics, crocodiles bask in the sun, relying on its warmth to help fuel their metabolisms.

This might seem to be a vision from a prehistoric world: creatures unchanged for millenniums. But evidence is building that modern crocodiles differ substantially from their earliest ancestors.

In a study in Paleobiology, paleontologists at the Sorbonne University examined bone from a 237-million-year-old reptile and found signs that the ancestors of the crocodile family had remarkably active metabolisms — and that the creatures evolved them far earlier than expected.

In the past, researchers have divided animal metabolisms: endotherms (mammals and birds) derive heat from internal processes, while ectotherms (reptiles and amphibians) rely on the environment.

Yet crocodiles have always presented a bit of a puzzle. Modern crocodiles are the last survivors of the crocodyliforms, a diverse family that spanned every continent during the Mesozoic Era. But they are also members of the wider archosaur lineage, a group that includes endothermic pterosaurs, dinosaurs and birds. The clues to that relationship are written in their anatomy, said Roger Seymour, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Adelaide. Crocodilians can adopt a more straight-limbed posture than other reptiles, have gizzards, a four-chambered heart and birdlike respiratory systems.

Many researchers took these features to mean that the (thoroughly ectothermic) modern crocodiles are a relic of the transition from older coldblooded reptiles to endothermic dinosaurs and birds.

But Christina Bennett-Stamper, a research microscopist, and Bennett-Stamper co-authored a 2004 paper arguing that the ancestral crocodyliforms weren’t just steppingstones to warmblooded archosaurs: they were warmblooded themselves.

That raised the question of how far back in the archosaur family endothermy goes. Jorge Cubo, lead author of the new study, decided in 2016 to try and nail down a date. He went foraging in the collections of the French National Museum of Natural History for the oldest archosaur relative he could find. He settled on Azendohsaurus, a Triassic herbivore whose skull had once been misidentified as belonging to an early dinosaur.

Cubo and his colleague Nour-Eddine Jalil examined the microscopic structure of Azendohsaurus’ bones. The researchers also examined 14 related archosaurs, plus tissue and metabolic data from living species.

To their surprise, the investigators found that Azendohsaurus likely had a resting metabolism significantly higher than most living ectotherms, and similar to living mammals and birds.

That suggested that archosaur relatives of the Late Triassic period already were warmblooded, potentially pushing the origins of endothermy in the family all the way back to the Permian period, more than 260 million years ago.

“Early crocodyliforms were probably terrestrial and warmblooded,” Cubo said.

Christopher Brochu, a paleontologist at the University of Iowa, cautioned that the warmer climate of the Late Triassic period and Early Jurassic period may have helped boost the metabolism of early crocodile relatives without requiring a fully endothermic metabolism. Lizards living in hot climates, for example, can easily outpace most of their mammalian predators.

“Coldblooded and warmblooded aren’t fixed categories — they’re end members of a spectrum,” Brochu said.