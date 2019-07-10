At least 20 people, including pregnant women and children, have been killed in an ambush and retaliatory massacre by villagers in Papua New Guinea, according to news reports and a police spokesman in the South Pacific island nation.

The fighting began when six people were set upon and killed while returning from a ceremony Saturday in the country's central highlands, Teddy Augwi, chief police inspector for Hela province, told the Post-Courier, a newspaper in Papua New Guinea.

Relatives of the dead then retaliated, Augwi was quoted as saying.

There were conflicting accounts on the total number of victims, who were from rival communities.

A police spokesman, Dominic Kakas, told the New York Times that 16 women and children, including two pregnant women, were killed in the revenge attack.

Eight children and eight women died in the massacre, Philip Pimua, a community health worker who was in the village of Karida when the slaughter occurred, said in a telephone interview with the Times. Another police spokesman, Thomas Levongo, speaking to Radio New Zealand, gave a slightly lower death toll, saying 10 women and five children had been killed.

It was also unclear when the revenge attack occurred. Augwi said it happened Sunday morning, while Pimua said it was Monday.

Philip Undialu, governor of Hela province, said the attacks had "escalated into the massacre of innocent women and kids," according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Police Commissioner Francis Okura called the revenge attack "an unbelievable, unthinkable and atrocious criminal act that must be dealt with swiftly and severely." He added that a military and police team was searching for the killers.

Augwi said the massacre represented a new turn in communal violence.

"This is not a tribal fight where opposing villages face each other on field," he said. "This is a fight in guerrilla warfare, meaning they play hide and seek and ambush their enemies."

Violence between the communities has been documented for decades in Papua New Guinea, but it has surged in recent years in the region where the latest attacks occurred, amid tensions over politics and developing gas fields.