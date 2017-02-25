More from Star Tribune
Gophers hope for 7th straight win today – and to avenge loss to Penn State
The Gophers men's basketball team can avenge earlier loss to Penn State on Saturday at Williams Arena
Pitino's Gophers: Soon to be hottest power conference team in basketball?
The Gophers men's basketball team's six straight victories is tied for the second longest current winning streak in major conferences
Postgame: Gophers guards dominate in sixth straight victory
Guards Dupree McBrayer, Nate Mason, Akeem Springs and Amir Coffey combined for 65 of the team's 89 points Wednesday at Maryland
Pregame: Gophers frontcourt could have a big night vs. Maryland
The Gophers men's basketball team should have a considerable advantage inside Wednesday night with Murphy, Lynch and Curry
Gophers can't let Maryland freshmen beat them again
Maryland's freshmen trio of Justin Jackson, Kevin Huerter and Anthony Cowan combined for for 55 points in last meeting with Minnesota
