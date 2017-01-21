Wisconsin at Gophers

THREE THINGS TO WATCH:

NEW LINEUP–.The Gophers shot 36.4 percent (39-for-107) in the last two games in losses to Michigan State and Penn State. Something clearly is wrong with the offense in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 12th in the league in scoring offense (68.3), 12th in field goal percentage (40.9) and 13th in three-point field goal percentage (31.0). Time for a change? Richard Pitino could replace Dupree McBrayer with Akeem Springs in the starting lineup Saturday against Wisconsin. Springs is a better outside shooting threat, leading the team with 38 three-pointers on 38.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

BATTLE ON BOARDS–Rebounding has been one of Minnesota’s biggest issues all season long. Penn State and Michigan State exploited that weakness by winning the rebounding edge 82-64 combined in the last two games, which included 25 offensive rebounds. The Badgers are sixth in the nation in rebounding margin (plus-10.4) and fifth in defensive rebounding percentage (77.6). Minnesota is the worst team in the conference in opponents rebounding (41.2) and rank 345th nationally in opponents team rebounding per game (4.5).

HAPP VS. LYNCH– Reggie Lynch and Ethan Happ are arguably the top candidates for Big Ten defensive player of the year. Lynch leads the conference in blocks (3.0) and Happ ranks second in steals (1.9) and second in rebounding (9.1). Lynch has battled with some tough centers this season (Arkansas’ Moses Kingsley, Florida State’s Michael Ojo, Vanderbilt’s Luke Kornet, Purdue’s Isaac Haas, Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson and Penn State’s Mike Watkins). But Happ stands out from the rest with his extensive repertoire of post moves, defensive prowess and advanced basketball IQ. He’ll be the most difficult post matchup for Lynch all season.

GAME INFO

Time: 3:30 P.M. CT, Saturday. Where: Williams Arena. Line: Wisconsin by 2. Series: Minnesota 102-97; Minnesota lost last meeting 62-49 March 2, 2016 in Minneapolis. TV: BTN. Online/Live video: BTN2go Radio: 1500ESPN.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MINNESOTA (15-4, 3-3)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G-Nate Mason 6-2 Jr. 13.9

G-Amir Coffey 6-8 Fr. 11.9

G-Akeem Springs 6-4 Sr. 8.6

F-Jordan Murphy 6-7 So. 10.2

C-Reggie Lynch 6-10 Jr. 8.4

Key reserves– Dupree McBrayer, G, 6-5, So., 11.7 ppg; Eric Curry, F/C, 6-9, Fr., 6.0 ppg; Bakary Konate, C, 6-11, Jr., 2.2 ppg; Michael Hurt, F, 6-7, Fr., 1.1 ppg

Coach: Richard Pitino 84-69 (5th season)

Notable: The Gophers haven’t beaten Wisconsin since an 81-68 victory against then-No. 9 Badgers in front of a sellout crowd at Williams Arena in 2013-14. Pitino was the first Minnesota coach to win his first meeting with Wisconsin since Clem Haskins in 1987. But the Gophers have been 0-5 since then in the Border Battle series. Minnesota’s four wins in the last 13 games against Wisconsin have been at home.

WISCONSIN (15-3, 4-1)

Pos.-Player Ht. Yr. PPG

G-Bronson Koenig 6-3 Sr. 14.5

G-Zak Showalter 6-3 Sr. 8.1

F-Nigel Hayes 6-8 Sr. 13.6

F-Vitto Brown 6-8 Sr. 7.9

C/F-Ethan Happ 6-10 So. 12.8

Key reserves– D'Mitrik Trice, G, 6-0, Fr., 6.2 ppg; Khalil Iverson, F, 6-5, So., 4.6 ppg; Charles Thomas IV, F, 6-8, So., 3.2 ppg; Jordan Hill, G, 6-4, Jr., 2.1 ppg; Alex Illikainen, F, 6-9, So., 1.6 ppg.

Coach: Greg Gard 30-11 (2nd season)

Notable: The Badgers are one of only eight teams in the nation to rank in the top 20 in offensive and defensive efficiency, according to advanced stats guru Ken Pomeroy’s site. They also have eight wins against top-100 teams ranked in KenPom.com, most in the Big Ten.

Fuller’s prediction (16-3 picks record): Wisconsin 65, Gophers 63. The Gophers are desperately seeking to get back on track after the high of three straight wins turned into the low of back-to-back losses, which included blowing a 14-point lead at Penn State. Wisconsin is probably the best team Minnesota has faced since losing at Florida State on Nov. 28. I expect Pitino’s team to play with more confidence, feed off the energy of a packed crowd and compete with Wisconsin to the very end. But Badger seniors and All-Big Ten players Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig will be tough to keep from making plays down the stretch.