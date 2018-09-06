Share on Pinterest

Mark Craig’s Predictions

AFC Wild Card

No. 3 Jaguars (11-5) over No. 6 Chiefs (9-7)

No. 4 Chargers (11-5) over No. 5 Texans (10-6)

AFC Divisional

No. 3 Jaguars over No. 1 Patriots (13-3)

No. 2 Steelers (12-4) over No. 4 Chargers

AFC Championship

No. 3 Jaguars over No. 2 Steelers

NFC Wild Card

No. 6 Packers (10-6) over No. 3 Rams (11-5)

No. 5 Saints (10-6) over No. 4 Eagles (10-6)

NFC Divisional

No. 1 Falcons (12-4) over No. 6 Packers

No. 2 Vikings (11-5) over No. 5 Saints

NFC Championship

No. 1 Falcons over No. 2 Vikings

Super Bowl LIII

Jaguars over Falcons

Honors

MVP: Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons

Coach of the Year: Anthony Lynn, Chargers

Defensive Player of the Year: Harrison Smith, S, Vikings

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Bradley Chubb, OLB, Broncos

Comeback Player of the Year: David Johnson, RB, Cardinals

Biggest surprise: Jaguars upset No. 1 seed Patriots in divisional round.

Biggest disappointment: Jameis Winston’s once-promising career in Tampa Bay.