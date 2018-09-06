Mark Craig’s Predictions
AFC Wild Card
No. 3 Jaguars (11-5) over No. 6 Chiefs (9-7)
No. 4 Chargers (11-5) over No. 5 Texans (10-6)
AFC Divisional
No. 3 Jaguars over No. 1 Patriots (13-3)
No. 2 Steelers (12-4) over No. 4 Chargers
AFC Championship
No. 3 Jaguars over No. 2 Steelers
NFC Wild Card
No. 6 Packers (10-6) over No. 3 Rams (11-5)
No. 5 Saints (10-6) over No. 4 Eagles (10-6)
NFC Divisional
No. 1 Falcons (12-4) over No. 6 Packers
No. 2 Vikings (11-5) over No. 5 Saints
NFC Championship
No. 1 Falcons over No. 2 Vikings
Super Bowl LIII
Jaguars over Falcons
Honors
MVP: Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
Coach of the Year: Anthony Lynn, Chargers
Defensive Player of the Year: Harrison Smith, S, Vikings
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Bradley Chubb, OLB, Broncos
Comeback Player of the Year: David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
Biggest surprise: Jaguars upset No. 1 seed Patriots in divisional round.
Biggest disappointment: Jameis Winston’s once-promising career in Tampa Bay.
