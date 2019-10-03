Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators
Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at home for the season opener.
Nashville went 47-29-6 overall and 14-11-1 in Central Division action a season ago. The Predators scored 236 total goals last season while averaging 2.9 per game.
Minnesota finished 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 21-18-2 on the road a season ago. The Wild were outscored by 0.3 goals per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Predators Injuries: None listed.
Wild Injuries: Greg Pateryn: out (lower body).
