Though the presidential primary on March 3 has stolen the limelight this election season, Minnesota's political parties will hold their precinct caucuses Tuesday night.

Elected officials and party leaders are urging members to attend the caucuses, which are still used to mobilize volunteers, choose future delegates and introduce resolutions, among other party business, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

The meetings start at 7 p.m. across the state. Caucus locations can be found at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

Staff Reports