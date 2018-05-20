preakness stakes RESULTS

13/16 miles Dirt. Purse: $1,500,000. 3-Year-Olds

Horse Wgt PP ST ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey Odds

Justify 126 7 3 1-hd 1-hd 1-hd 1-½ 1-½ M.Smith 0.40

Bravazo 126 8 7 3-½ 3-hd 3-1½ 5-7 2-nk L.Saez 15.30

Tenfold 126 6 5 6-3 5-hd 5-1 3-1½ 3-nk R. Santana,Jr. 26.10

Good Magic 126 5 2 2-1½ 2-2 2-3 2-3 4-1 J. Ortiz 3.90

Lone Sailor 126 2 8 8 8 7-1½ 4-hd 5-83/4 I. Ortiz,Jr. 13.80

Sporting Chance 126 3 4 7-1½ 7-2 8 6-1/2 6-1½ L.Contreras 23.30

Diamond King 126 4 6 5-hd 6-3 6-hd 7-18 7-33¼ J.Castellano 20.70

Quip 126 1 1 4-½ 4-1 4-½ 8 8 F.Geroux 12.50

Time 23.110 47.190 1:11.420 1:36.100 1:55.930.

7 (7) Justify 2.80 2.80 2.60

8 (8) Bravazo 7.60 4.80

6 (6) Tenfold 6.80

Daily double: (8-7), $2.30; (Bes/Preakness 4-7), $13.20. Exacta: 7-8, $13.70. Superfecta: 7-8-6-5, $372.50. Trifecta: 7-8-6, $148.30 Pick 6 Jackpot: (5-3-5-7-8-7), 6 correct paid $41.04. Pick 5: (3-5-7-8-7), 5 correct paid $84.85. Pick 4: (5-7-8-7), 4 correct paid $21.90. Pick 3: (7-8-7), 3 correct paid $3.75. Super High Five: (7-8-6-5-2), paid $1,370.20 Trainer: Bob Baffert. Winner: CH C, 3, by Scat Daddy-Stage Magic

JUSTIFY: Got engaged in a duel outside of GOOD MAGIC soon after the start, jumped tracks under the wire the first time, went head to head while about four wide through the backstretch run, came under some coaxing as the pace picked up leaving the three eighths pole, emerged from the fog past mid stretch with a slim lead and under solid left handed encouragement, nearly moved clear with about seventy yards to go then prevailed under steady handling.

BRAVAZO: four wide early while in close attendance of the duel, dropped in a path and chased to the inside of TENFOLD near the five sixteenths, altered out to the center of the track in upper stretch, straightened and came back gamely to gain.

TENFOLD: About four wide into the first turn, exchanged a bump with DIAMOND KING near the seven eighths marker, commenced a four wide run while under urging leaving the far turn, closed on his left lead while between rivals in deep stretch but wasn't quite good enough.

GOOD MAGIC: Hooked up to the inside of the winner in the opening sixteenth,

sparred under rating while removed from rail, kept up the fight to the sixteenth marker then gave way grudgingly.

LONE SAILOR: Angled out and settled well off the early pace, moved up some while about four wide nearing the half mile pole, dropped in a bit and chased under pressure past the five sixteenths, came back out in deep stretch and churned on.