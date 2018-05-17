Odds
The field for Saturday's 143rd Preakness Stakes
PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds
1. Quip Rodolphe Brisset Florent Geroux 12-1
2. Lone Sailor Thomas Amoss Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1
3. Sporting Chance D. Wayne Lukas Luis Contreras 30-1
4. Diamond King John Servis Javier Castellano 30-1
5. Good Magic Chad Brown Jose Ortiz 3-1
6. Tenfold Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 20-1
7. Justify Bob Baffert Mike Smith 1-2
8. Bravazo D. Wayne Lukas Luis Saez 20-1
Weights: 126 each. Distance: 13/16 miles. Purse: $1,500,000. First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000. Fourth place: $90,000. Post time: 5:20 pm.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.