SRINAGAR, India — Residents of Kashmir are developing a daily routine to cope with an indefinite 24-hour curfew in the Indian-controlled portion of the divided Himalayan region.

One trader says he gets up at 5 to buy fresh vegetables and milk and rushes back home an hour later, when Indian troops in riot gear seal off roads and neighborhoods.

An unprecedented lockdown and communications blockade has continued in Kashmir since Sunday night, a day before India scrapped the disputed territory's autonomous status and threw the region and its relations with rival Pakistan into turmoil.

Tens of thousands of police and soldiers have fanned out across Kashmir to enforce curfew as authorities suspended all telephone and internet services as part of the massive security clampdown.