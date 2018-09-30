BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A candlelight prayer vigil is planned for two police officers shot and killed in Mississippi.

The Sunday evening memorial service for 35-year-old Officer James White and 31-year-old Cpl. Zach Moak is being held outside the Brookhaven Police Department where the men worked. The officers' patrol units also are parked at the site.

On the police department's Facebook page, Chief Kenneth Collins urged people to "come out and honor these young men, who gave their lives" serving the city.

White and Moak were killed Saturday. Officials say the shooting suspect, 25-year-old Marquis Flowers, was hospitalized after being wounded in the confrontation.

Warren Strain of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Sunday that charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing. He did not provide an update on Flowers' medical condition.