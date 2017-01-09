Hmong International Academy was briefly locked down Monday as Minneapolis police officers searched the pre-Kindergarten- 8th grade school for signs of a gunman in what turned out to be a prank.
The school was reopened after police and SWAT officers swept the building at 1501 N. 30th Avenue, and didn’t find a gunman. Police later determined that a group of students prank called 911 to report that there was a “person inside the school with a gun,” said police spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal.
“It was determined that it is a prank and the juveniles (involved) have been identified,” Michal said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether criminal charges will be pursued.
LIBOR JANY
