PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Gerard Andrus scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Prairie View A&M beat Jackson State 70-61 on Monday night to win its fourth straight and remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.
Chancellor Ellis added 15 points and Antione Lister had 11 for the Panthers (14-11, 10-2), who held the Tigers to 37% shooting from the field (19 of 52) and 1 of 16 from long distance (6%).
Jonas James scored 17 points and Jayveous McKinnis had 14 with 11 rebounds for Jackson State (10-16, 7-6). Venjie Wallis scored 11 points.
Jackson State plays at Grambling on Saturday. Prairie View A&M plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.
