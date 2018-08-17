Nature hike

Discover various flowers and grasses on a hike through nature at Prairie Ramble. Experts will discuss how prairies are maintained and their role in the growth of Minnesota. 10 a.m. Aug. 25. $5. Eastman Nature Center, Elm Creek Park Reserve, 13351 Elm Creek Rd., Maple Grove. ­threeriversparks.org.

Garden troubleshooting

Insects and weeds are an ongoing challenge for gardeners and homeowners. Anoka County master gardeners are offering free plant and insect diagnostic clinics to help folks identify plants and diagnose common insect and disease problems. Bring a sample of your turf, plant or insect (preferably not a squashed one). For size and sample specifications, go to anokamastergardeners.org. 6-8 p.m. Wed. and Aug. 29. Bunker Hills Activities Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW., Andover.

Plant sale

If you're looking to fill a couple of spots in your yard or garden, Carver-Scott Extension master gardeners have you covered at their plant sale Aug. 25. There will be perennial divisions from master gardeners' own yards, as well as house plants, garden art and fresh produce. Cub Foods, Chaska Commons Shopping Center, 200 Pioneer Trail. ­carverscottmastergardeners.org.

MELISSA WALKER