– With its soaring Gothic cathedrals and ancient alleyways spread beneath a majestic castle overlooking the city, Prague can seem frozen in time.

But for more than 600 years, one clock has been measuring the hours. Until last week.

Prague's famed Astronomical Clock, the Orloj, in the city's Old Town, has been stopped for repairs.

It is not the first time it has been stopped, but every intervention is fraught, given the clock's age and fragility. So for Prague's clock master, Petr Skala, it is like being a surgeon at work on a very old patient.

Skala has until the end of August to complete a major renovation of the Orloj, one of the oldest clocks in the world.

When he is done, the engineering marvel that started ticking in 1410 will have been returned to its medieval roots.

Skala, 71, plans to replace some of the more modern metal gears that turn the intricate machinery of the clock with a wooden system modeled on the original design.

On the exterior, the colors on the clock's face will be retouched to restore their original shading, and several of the sculptures that adorn the tower will once again represent the best and worst of human traits: pride, envy and avarice paired with compassion, generosity and humility.

A sculptor, Skala has long been fascinated by clocks. "A clock measures time," he said. "And time is the most precious gift we are given."

As a child, he would remove the clocks from the walls of his home to take them apart and probe how it was possible to measure the passage of time.

"I love history," he said after climbing a set of narrow, winding stone steps to reach the tiny nook that houses the guts of the machine in the tower.

Workers disassembled the timepiece as he spoke, and Skala later loaded some of the precious cargo into his hatchback to be taken to his studio.

"The whole development of technology is written in the clock," Skala said.

The Orloj tracks Old Bohemian time, when the new day began with sunset; Babylonian time, which tracks the day from sunrise to sunset; Central European time, which is marked with a distinctive hand in the shape of the sun; and Star time, measured by the way the stars appear to move because of the Earth's rotation.

A calendar dial notes the days of the week, month and year, and a zodiacal ring shows the path of the sun and moon.

But it is the astrolabe that is the heart of the clock's mechanical operation. The apparatus, which tracks the position of the sun, moon and stars, has been an essential tool for astronomers and mariners dating back to antiquity.

Over the centuries, the clock has been modified, damaged and repaired — but always returned to fully working order, even after taking a fusillade from German soldiers in World War II.