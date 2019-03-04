PRAGUE — The Czech government says it has approved a plan to expand use of facial recognition cameras at Prague's international airport.
The government agreed to deploy the cameras across Prague's Vaclav Havel airport, having previously approved their installation for the transit areas.
The move will increase the total numbers of the cameras from 100 to 145.
The government boosted security at the airport more than a year ago by deploying 200 more officers.
The government is also planning to boost security measures at the country's remaining international airports.
