People take yoga classes for a variety of reasons. For some, the priority is mindfulness or stress relief; for others, it's maintaining flexibility. Still others view yoga mostly as a workout.

But whatever the goal, yoga students are choosing to pursue it in a quiet, tranquil, breath-focused atmosphere, with minimal distraction. Everyone attending a yoga class, then, should follow etiquette rules that help maintain an aura of calm, concentrated effort. Otherwise, they run the risk of harshing someone's hard-won Zen.

"Students are really entering a wellness space where classes are held for everyone to experience their benefits, and there are guidelines in place to foster respect and make everyone feel equally comfortable," said Charlotte Raich, senior membership manager for the nonprofit organization Yoga Alliance.

Guidelines differ from studio to studio. Some are posted online or in the studio; others seem to be unspoken. Here are the ones most people agree on:

1. Arrive early (especially if it's your first class). This allows time to find a space, unroll your mat and collect your props without disturbing anyone. It also gives you an opportunity to get into the right mind-set.

2. Plan to stay for the whole class. If you must leave early, let the teacher know beforehand and make your exit as quietly as possible before the period of final relaxation at the end of class.

3. Leave your shoes outside the door. Most studios have a shoe rack for that purpose; use it (or at least put your shoes where no one will trip over them). There are cultural, practical and spiritual reasons for this rule.

4. Leave your cellphone, too. If, for some reason, being fully disconnected is going to make you anxious (say, you have children who need to be able to reach you), check with the instructor to see if it's OK to leave it next to you on silent.

5. Bring water, a towel and, if possible, your own mat. You can use a towel for more than wiping sweat; it can serve as a prop or as a clean layer over a communal yoga mat.

6. Avoid wearing perfume or scented lotion. Some instructors use incense or essential oils to set moods, but according to Yoga Journal, more studios are going scent-free.

7. Wear appropriate clothing. You want something comfortable that you can move in that isn't prone to a wardrobe malfunction or to bunching up and getting in your way: Think stretchy, breathable fabrics. Also, keep in mind that dress codes vary. In hot yoga classes, for example, it's not unusual to see shirtless men, and women in sports bras. In other classes, teachers might expect students to be more circumspect. If if doubt, ask.

8. Let the instructor know about any physical issues before class. Tell the teacher if you have a problem such as a bad back or a frozen shoulder or prefer not to receive any hands-on assists (this is when a teacher touches a student to improve their alignment).

9. Clean up after class. Wipe down any borrowed mats and put props away.

10. Be compassionate and don't judge. In fact, your focus should be inward.

11. Be positive in your interactions with the teacher and fellow students.

12. Be respectful. To the instructor, to the class and to yourself.