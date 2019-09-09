NEW YORK — With flower crowns and beauty pageant sashes, Prabal Gurung asked a fundamental question of the day: Who gets to be an American?

Adorning his runway Sunday at New York Fashion Week with hanging bouquets mixed with flags from around the world, the designer celebrated diversity in size and ethnicity, using plus-size models, nonbinary walkers and those of all colors.

He celebrated some standards of American fashion as well, cowboy boots included.

Gurung, a Nepalese American, said in a backstage interview he wanted to explore what America looks like and what Americana looks like. A rose motif dominated. It's the designer's favorite and America's national flower.