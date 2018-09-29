ATHENS, Greece — A powerful Mediterranean storm has brought torrential rain to southern Greece, as civil protection services remained on alert across most of the country despite news that the storm's intensity weakened as it moved eastward.
The storm, called Zorba, moved past the southwestern tip of the Peloponnese on Saturday as winds of up to 90 kph (55 mph) were reported in the area. The storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall to greater Athens later Saturday as it rolls toward islands in the Aegean Sea and Turkey's coast.
Most ferry services from mainland ports near Athens were cancelled, while the bad weather caused limited flight delays.
