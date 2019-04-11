MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis and St. Paul schools are among the hundreds closed across Minnesota as a powerful spring storm intensified.

The storm that began moving across the state Wednesday is expected to deliver up to 2 feet of fresh snow in southwestern Minnesota by Friday morning. A blizzard warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for southwestern and south-central parts of the state. A winter storm warning is in effect for a much larger part of the state, including the Twin Cities.

The State Patrol said it dealt with more than 200 crashes statewide by Wednesday night. MnDOT advised no travel on Interstate 35 between Faribault and Medford.

The storm is part of a system known as a "bomb cyclone" that slowly churned through the U.S. Thursday for the second time in a month.