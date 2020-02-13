TOKYO — A powerful earthquake hit off Japan's northern coast on Thursday, but there were no reports of serious damage or injuries and no danger of a tsunami, officials said.
Japan's meteorological agency said the quake measured a preliminary magnitude of 7 and was located far off the northeastern coast of Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido. It was centered 60 kilometers (100 miles) below the ocean's surface and east of Etorofu island, a Russian-held island that is also claimed by Japan.
Officials said the quake was unlikely to cause injuries or damage because of its depth and distance from the coast.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Cruise ship turned away in other ports docks in Cambodia
A cruise ship which had been stranded at sea for about two weeks after being refused entry by four Asian governments because of virus fears has finally docked in Cambodia.
World
Sudanese gov't reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims
Sudan's transitional government said Thursday it has reached a settlement with families of the victims of the 2000 attack on USS Cole in Yemen, in a bid to have the African country taken off the U.S. terrorism list and improve relations with the West.
World
UK's Boris Johnson shakes up Cabinet with hirings, firings
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook up his government on Thursday, firing and appointing ministers to key Cabinet posts.
World
Powerful quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
A powerful earthquake hit off Japan's northern coast on Thursday, but there were no reports of serious damage or injuries and no danger of a tsunami, officials said.
World
UK regulators probe Barclays CEO's link to Jeffrey Epstein
Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said Thursday that he deeply regrets his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, as the bank revealed that British financial regulators are investigating whether Staley had disclosed the full truth about his ties to the convicted sex offender.