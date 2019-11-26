TIRANA, Albania — A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Albania, causing at least minor damage.
The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake struck early Tuesday and was centered 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana. It was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles)
People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.
No announcement has been made from authorities.
An earthquake in September damaged hundreds of homes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
First protester dies in Colombia unrest as marches press on
Students, women's activists and indigenous people marched through the center of Colombia's capital Monday in a fifth day of protests against the government as the country recorded the first death of a demonstrator.
World
Westpac Bank chief resigns over money-laundering scandal
The chief executive of Australia's second biggest bank plans to resign following accusations Westpac committed 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing laws.
World
Powerful earthquake hits Albania; at least minor damage seen
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Albania, causing at least minor damage.
World
Peru opposition leader Fujimori ordered freed during probe
Peru's Constitutional Tribunal narrowly approved a habeas corpus request Monday to free opposition leader Keiko Fujimori from preliminary detention while she is investigated for alleged corruption.
World
Pope visits Jesuit Japan community that could have been his
Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Japan in a very personal way Tuesday, spending the morning with his Jesuit confreres in the community that would have been his own had his dream to be a missionary come true.