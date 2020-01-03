EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — An outage that left half the city of East Grand Forks without power for a couple of hours when a substation exploded has been fixed.
The outage began at about 9 p.m. Thursday and ended around 11:30 p.m., but not before disrupting a high school hockey game when the lights went out at the Civic Center.
The city of East Grand Forks, on the border with North Dakota, has about 8,600 residents.
KFGO-AM reported Friday that residents reported seeing bright flashing lights and fire coming from the substation before the outage.
